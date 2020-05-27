UrduPoint.com
CNG Station In The Limits Of Jand Police Station Caught Fire

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

CNG station in the limits of Jand police station caught fire

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A CNG station in the limits of Jand police station caught fire however no human loss reported because of timely reaching of Rescue 1122 team on the site of occurrence and controlled the fire.

Reportedly the administration of this CNG has been involved in illegal decanting of gas and in this regard a detailed report was also filed by DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia in February which stated that Asstt Commissioner Jand Hasan Nazir in a written compalint informed police that management of (S.

L.CNG) so involved in illegal decanting of gas and also misbehaved with him and threatened him of dire consequences.

Later police in a secret enquiry/probe by DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia found the allegations of the AC Jand based on facts as police found the administration of the CNG involved in illegal decanting of gas through a container since long which was not only illegal but also a great threat to the life of the people.

The report was sent to the concerned authorities but no action was taken.

