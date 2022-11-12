UrduPoint.com

CNG Station, Shop, Carts Seized; Five Arrested For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday took a stern action against violators and profiteers in the city as CNG Station and general store were sealed while five violators were arrested during the raid at Bani gala and vegetable market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday took a stern action against violators and profiteers in the city as CNG Station and general store were sealed while five violators were arrested during the raid at Bani gala and vegetable market.

On the direction of deputy commissioner Islamabad, assistant commissioner secretariat visited Bani Gala and inspected dairy, chicken, milk shops, general stores, bakeries and fruit/vegetable shops, cash and carries for quality, general cleanliness and adherence to notified prices & display of DC rate list of essential commodities, ICT spokesperson told APP He said, during the raid one shop was sealed over hiding DC notified rate list.

A CNG filing station was also sealed for overcharging and not displaying ORGA notified rate list.

AC Saddar visited fruit and vegetable market (Sabzi mandi), inspected market committee staff availability, security and cleanness arrangements and removed encroachments long with double road.

During the visit, five violators arrested and shifted to "police station sabzi mandi", while stalls and carts confiscated against main double road blockage. The confiscated fruits and vegetables were sent to Edhi home, while other violators were warned of strict action, spokesperson said.

AC also warned off strict action against the shop owners who illegally occupied the footpaths through stalls and carts.

