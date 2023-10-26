CNG stations in Hazara division closed in protest against gas price hike

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) In response to a call from the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations Association on Thursday, all CNG stations in the Hazara division were closed as a protest against the recent 200 percent increase in gas prices.

The CNG station owners' association decided to shut down all CNG stations across the province, expressing their concerns about the significant price hike, which they believed would negatively impact their businesses and the livelihoods of thousands of families.

In the three districts of the Hazara division including Haripur, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, approximately 70 percent of public transport and other vehicles rely on CNG as a fuel source. With the gas stations closed, people are now facing a severe shortage of transportation options.

The CNG owners' association, in a press statement, emphasized that CNG is a cost-effective fuel, and many individuals depend on this industry for their livelihoods.

They argued that the increase in gas prices would discourage its usage, potentially leading to significant financial losses for their businesses. The association has also expressed its commitment to continue the strike until the issue is resolved.

On the other side, due to the closure of CNG stations and the resulting shortage of public transport, remaining transport providers have resorted to overcharging passengers and exceeding vehicle capacity limits, which constitutes a clear violation of regulations.