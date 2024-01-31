Open Menu

CNG Stations In Kohat Shut Down Amidst Gas Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CNG stations in Kohat shut down amidst gas crisis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday invoked Section 144 to shut down all CNG stations and pumps for five days in Kohat.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, amidst concerns about a possible gas shortage, Dr Azmatullah Wazir has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply for domestic consumers.

Under Section 144 CRPC, all CNG stations and pumps in the district will be closed from 01 February to 05 February 2024, with strict legal consequences for any violations.

This decision aims to safeguard the needs of the community and prevent any potential disruptions in gas supply.

