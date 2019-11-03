UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNG Stations In Sindh Remain Closed For Three Days During Week Starting From Nov 4

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:10 PM

CNG stations in Sindh remain closed for three days during week starting from Nov 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :All Sindh VNG Association has announced that CNG stations will remain closed during a week starting from November 4.

According to the Coordinator of All Pakistan CNG association Sindh Shoaib Khan, all CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed for three days in week starting from Monday (November 04).

As per schedule, all CNG stations will remain closed on November, 4, 6 and 8 for 24 hours during week.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan CNG November All From

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

40 minutes ago

Beeâ€™ahâ€™s new electric mobile waste collection ..

55 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospitalâ€™s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

1 hour ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.