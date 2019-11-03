CNG stations in Sindh remain closed for three days during week starting from Nov 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :All Sindh VNG Association has announced that CNG stations will remain closed during a week starting from November 4.

According to the Coordinator of All Pakistan CNG association Sindh Shoaib Khan, all CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed for three days in week starting from Monday (November 04).

As per schedule, all CNG stations will remain closed on November, 4, 6 and 8 for 24 hours during week.