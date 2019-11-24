CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for three day starting from Nov 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :All Sindh VNG Association has announced that CNG stations would remain closed during a week starting from Monday (November 25).

According to the Coordinator of All Pakistan CNG association Sindh Shoaib Khan, all CNG stations in Sindh would remain closed for three consecutive days in a week starting from Monday.

As per schedule, all CNG stations would remain closed on November, 25, 27 and 29 for 24 hours during a week.