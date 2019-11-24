CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for three days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :All Sindh CNG Association has announced that CNG stations will remain closed during a week starting from Monday (November 25).

According to the Coordinator of All Pakistan CNG association Sindh Shoeb Khan, all CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed for three days in week starting from Monday (November 25).

As per schedule, all CNG stations will remain closed on November, 25, 27 and 29 for 24 hours during week.