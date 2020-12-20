CNG stations of Hazara division closed for four days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Keeping in view of the increasing demand for Sui Gas and low pressure faced by the domestic consumers, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has suspended gas supply to CNG stations of KPK for four days.

According to the details like other parts of the province, all CNG stations would remain closed from Sunday 20th December to Wednesday 23rd December 2020 to cater to the needs of domestic consumers of Sui Gas.

Usually on the advent of the winter season SNGPL issues a Sui Gas management plan for Hazara division CNG stations to provide an adequate and uninterrupted supply of gas to the domestic consumer.

According to the previous load management schedule notified by the SNGPL Hazara region, the CNG filling stations were remained closed from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 6 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

The filling stations stopped following hours till further orders, SNGPL Hazara region while explaining the situation also notified that if the low pressure of natural gas increases then the supply will also be terminated to the industries. The domestic consumer is our top priority, SNGPL sources said.