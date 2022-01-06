CNG stations of Hazara division to remain close till 20th January

On the request of General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad closed all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations of the district till January 20

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :On the request of General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad closed all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations of the district till January 20.

After the drop in temperatures and severe cold in the district it is very difficult to cater the need of domestic users, the DC closed all the CNG stations to solve the problems of the masses and notified the closure of the gas stations.

Earlier, during the month of December 2021, the SNGPL Hazara region issued a load management plan in a bid to facilitate the domestic consumer and allowed CNG stations of the region to operate for 7 hours a day from 9 am to 4 pm.