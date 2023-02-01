CNG stations reopen in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :CNG filling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were closed for uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers, were reopened on Wednesday after a gap of one month.

According to SNGPL officials, CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar have been allowed to operate from February 1 (today).

The decision to reopen the CNG stations was taken to facilitate the transporters and passengers who were facing difficulties due to the closure of CNG stations in the province.

Earlier, it was decided to close all CNG stations in the province for one month from January 1 to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers.