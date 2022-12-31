UrduPoint.com

CNG Stations To Remain Closed From January 1 To 31

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CNG stations to remain closed from January 1 to 31

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) ::Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, district administration Mardan has directed closure of CNG stations from January 1 to January 31.

The decision has been taken on the guidelines issued by Home Department aiming at uninterrupted supply of sui gas to domestic consumers.

Strict action would be taken against violators under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, said an official statement issued here Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Sui Gas Mardan January From

Recent Stories

Resham rejects marriage rumours

Resham rejects marriage rumours

17 minutes ago
 University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

41 minutes ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

3 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.