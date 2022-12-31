CNG stations to remain closed from January 1 to 31

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) ::Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, district administration Mardan has directed closure of CNG stations from January 1 to January 31.

The decision has been taken on the guidelines issued by Home Department aiming at uninterrupted supply of sui gas to domestic consumers.

Strict action would be taken against violators under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, said an official statement issued here Saturday.