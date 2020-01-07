UrduPoint.com
CNG Stations To Remain Open In Sindh On Jan 07 For Eight Hours

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 07 for eight hours

All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations will remain open for eight hours on January, 07 (Tuesday night)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations will remain open for eight hours on January, 07 (Tuesday night).

The Coordinator of APCNGA Sindh Zone, Shoeb Khan informed that due to shortage of gas in SSGC system, all CNG stations in Sindh will remain opened on Tuesday, January, 07 from 10:00 p.m to 06:00 a.m Wednesday for 8 hours only.

