CNG stations to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has announced to restore CNG supply for vehicles on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the SNGPL sources on Friday, the CNG stations would remain open from 8:00am on Saturday till 8:00pm on Sunday.

The CNG supply is being restored after the reduction in gas consumptions due to increase in the temperature.

The next schedule will be issued later.