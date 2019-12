All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh would remain open for 12 hours from 7am to 7 pm on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh would remain open for 12 hours from 7am to 7 pm on Sunday, said Ghiyas Paracha Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association in a statement here Saturday.