CNG stations to remain open three-day a week: Notification

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) ::The Office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday notified that all the CNG stations would remain open three-day a week from 9 am to 4 pm.

The notification issued here said that the as per the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) the CNG stations would remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.