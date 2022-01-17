CNG Stations To Remain Open Three-day A Week: Notification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:57 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) ::The Office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday notified that all the CNG stations would remain open three-day a week from 9 am to 4 pm.
The notification issued here said that the as per the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) the CNG stations would remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.