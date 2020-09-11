UrduPoint.com
CNG Stations To Shut For 3 Days In Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

The All Pakistan CNG Association has announced that CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed for three days during the week starting on Monday (September 14).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan CNG Association has announced that CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed for three days during the week starting on Monday (September 14).

According to a statement issued by General Secretary All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone, Syed Wali Warsi, the CNG stations would remain closed on alternate days on September 14, 16 and 18 for 24 hours during the next week.

More Stories From Pakistan

