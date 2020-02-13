CNG supply for vehicles restored in Lahore

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has restored CNG supply for vehicles for four days from Thursday morning to Sunday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has restored CNG supply for vehicles for four days from Thursday morning to Sunday night.

According to the SNGPL sources on Thursday, the CNG stations would remain open till 8pm on Sunday.

The next schedule would be issued later, the SNGPL sources concluded.