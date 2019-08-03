UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNG/LPG Vehicles Banned On Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:19 PM

CNG/LPG vehicles banned on Motorway

The entry of all public service vehicles, having LPG/CNG fuel cylinders, has been banned on Motorway on the direction of DIG M-4 Motorway Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : The entry of all public service vehicles, having LPG/CNG fuel cylinders, has been banned on Motorway on the direction of DIG M-4 Motorway Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry.

SSP Motorway Sector-1 of M-4 Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujjar Saturday told the media that the vehicles fitted with LPG/CNG cylinders are causing accidents on Motorway, hence ban on their travel by Motorway.

He said that the Motorway Police are duty-bound to take all appropriate measures for safety of travellers.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Media All

Recent Stories

4 illegal housing societies sealed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather forecast in Lahore

10 seconds ago

Sudan protesters reach full agreement with general ..

12 seconds ago

8 flights cancelled at Lahore airport

13 seconds ago

Plans being drawn by India to change demography in ..

18 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz's remand extended for seven days

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.