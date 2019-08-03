CNG/LPG vehicles banned on Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

The entry of all public service vehicles, having LPG/CNG fuel cylinders, has been banned on Motorway on the direction of DIG M-4 Motorway Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : The entry of all public service vehicles, having LPG/CNG fuel cylinders, has been banned on Motorway on the direction of DIG M-4 Motorway Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry.

SSP Motorway Sector-1 of M-4 Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujjar Saturday told the media that the vehicles fitted with LPG/CNG cylinders are causing accidents on Motorway, hence ban on their travel by Motorway.

He said that the Motorway Police are duty-bound to take all appropriate measures for safety of travellers.