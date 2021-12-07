CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm for a month: Commissioner

As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers the CNGs stations throughout the province would remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm with immediate effect for a period of one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers the CNGs stations throughout the province would remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm with immediate effect for a period of one month.

A statement issued by KP Information Department said CNG with full pressure gas would be available from 9 am to 4 pm while the domestic consumers would avail the facility round the clock.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud and attended by General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Taj Ali Khan and deputy commissioners Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera.

The meeting was informed that CNG Association has agreed with Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak for closure of all CNG stations for seventeen hours in winter season to provide uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.