CNIC holders can get treatment from over 1,200 panel hospital across country: Asadullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Balochistan Health Card Program, Asadullah Kakar, on Tuesday said in Balochistan over 85,000 patients have received free treatment for various diseases under this program.

The deserving patients of the province received free treatment for diseases such as cancer, kidney transplants, dialysis, heart diseases, and others through the Health Card during last nine months since the facility has been introduced for the people of the province.

About the Health Card Facility, he noted that this is a fully digitalized system that requires no recommendation. Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is the health card of every resident of Balochistan,” he said adding that patients can access treatment at more than 1,200 panel hospitals across the country.

Patients can get treatment at any time through the health desk by using their CNIC. The eligibility of the patient and their family can be checked by sending their CNIC number to the helpline 8500. He emphasized the importance of registering all family members' details with NADRA.

Through the Balochistan Health Card Program's mobile application, patients can obtain information about the nearest panel hospital, making treatment accessible.

