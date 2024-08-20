Open Menu

CNIC Holders Can Get Treatment From Over 1,200 Panel Hospital Across Country: Asadullah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 08:51 PM

CNIC holders can get treatment from over 1,200 panel hospital across country: Asadullah

Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Balochistan Health Card Program, Asadullah Kakar, on Tuesday said in Balochistan over 85,000 patients have received free treatment for various diseases under this program

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Balochistan Health Card Program, Asadullah Kakar, on Tuesday said in Balochistan over 85,000 patients have received free treatment for various diseases under this program.

The deserving patients of the province received free treatment for diseases such as cancer, kidney transplants, dialysis, heart diseases, and others through the Health Card during last nine months since the facility has been introduced for the people of the province.

About the Health Card Facility, he noted that this is a fully digitalized system that requires no recommendation. Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is the health card of every resident of Balochistan,” he said adding that patients can access treatment at more than 1,200 panel hospitals across the country.

Patients can get treatment at any time through the health desk by using their CNIC. The eligibility of the patient and their family can be checked by sending their CNIC number to the helpline 8500. He emphasized the importance of registering all family members' details with NADRA.

Through the Balochistan Health Card Program's mobile application, patients can obtain information about the nearest panel hospital, making treatment accessible.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Balochistan Mobile Cancer Family All

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan