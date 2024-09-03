Open Menu

CNIC Issuance To Afghan Nationals: Court Dismisses Bail Applications Of 4 NADRA Officials

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A special court (Central) on Tuesday dismissed bail applications of four National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials involved in a case related to the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals.

Special Judge (Central) Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh announced the reserved verdict on bail applications of the accused. The court had reserved its verdict on the bail applications after hearing arguments of the parties on August 30.

The accused - Danial Aziz, Umar Farooq, Javed Iqbal, and Majid - had approached the court for bail in the case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the officials on charges of issuing CNICs to Afghan nationals after receiving bribes.

