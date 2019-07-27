UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNIC Mandatory For Shopping Above Rs50,000 From Aug 1

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 13 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:10 PM

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Aug 1

The condition of National Identity Card on shopping worth more than Rs50,000 will be in effect from August 1.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) The condition of Identity Card on shopping of Rs50,000 will be enforced from August 1.

As per details, the condition of National Identity Card on shopping worth more than Rs50,000 will be in effect from August 1.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has declared that from August 1 onwards, it would be mandatory for shopkeepers to ask for National Identity cards of customers shopping over Rs50,000.

Females would be allowed to show the identity cards of their father or husband.

Also, FBR has declared it illegal to sale cigarettes at a price lower than the retail rate.

The Federal Excise Duty (FDE) on unprepared tobacco has been reduced to Rs10 from Rs300. Moreover, the Fixed Tax of Rs7000 to Rs12000 on brick kilns will also come into effect from August 1.

Under the Finance Act 2019, a notification of amendments in Tax Laws has also been issued. New tax slabs have been issued for local and imported cars.

As per FBR, 2.5% excise duty would be charged for a 1000CC car, and 5% for a car between 1001 to 1799 CC.

According to media reports, FBR has explained the amendments in Sales Tax Act under the Finance Bill 2019.

According to the notification, FBR has withdrawn all sales tax general order. The circular says that FBR has withdrawn all Sales Tax General Orders, Sales Tax Special Procedure Rules and Sales Tax Special Procedure Withholding Rules. Rules of defining Cottage Industry have been changed to such industries which are in residential areas, have less than 10 workers and whose annual turnover is less than Rs3 million.

Industries having commercial meters of electricity and gas will not fall under the definition of cottage industries.

Shops of upto 1000 sq ft. will now be included in the list of tier one retailer and will have to pay the sales tax at standard rates. Apart from paying custom duty at imports, sales tax will have to be paid at local selling price.

Related Topics

Electricity Car Sale Price August Gas FBR 2019 Media All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

11 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump offers support to Pakistan for women ..

38 minutes ago

Eye witness in Mureed Abbas murder case passes awa ..

48 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.