CNIC to be considered as health card from next month in Attock district: Amin

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said the computerized national identity card (CNIC)would be considered as health card from the next month in Attock district

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said the computerized national identity card (CNIC)would be considered as health card from the next month in Attock district.

Addressing an open forum held in the hall of Badia Hassanabdal here, he said a patient would be able to take medicines worth Rs1 million.

Amin said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided a huge relief to the farmers adding loans of Rs100 billion had been given to them.

He further said the loans were also being provided by banks under the revolutionary housing scheme of Rs100 billion which would be increased to Rs1000 billion in the future.

He said work on Tipu Sultan Chowk was underway while gas of eight villages had been approved.

Amin said the present government had introduced a system for local bodies which would be implemented from April.

Regarding defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI's all organizations had been dissolved as they did not play their rightful role.

He said the PTI were trying its best to remove these shortcomings and weaknesses by bringing a strong candidate to the fore. In the forthcoming Punjab local body elections, the PTI would have a landslide victory, he expressed the hope.

On this occasion, ADC (R) Attock Marzia Saleem, DSP Raja Fayyaz, SHO Saddar Hassanabdal, Inspector Rizwanullah, heads of various departments were also present.

