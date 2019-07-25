UrduPoint.com
CNICs Being Issued To Special Persons: Qasim Naveed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that keeping in view the problems of special persons, DEPD Sindh have been arranging one window operation in collaboration with NADRA for issuance of CNICs to special persons.

Such one window operation have been conducted so far in Karachi, Hyderabad and Tando Muhammad Khan, he said this while talking to media in a ceremony organized by Special Olympics Pakistan, Karachi in collaboration with DEPD Sindh, said a statement on Thursday.

One-Window Operation Drive for issuance of CNIC for PWDS here at Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre, near Baitul Mall Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.

This one window operation will continue by July 26 and it is expected that more than 200 special persons will be able to get their special CNICs free of cost.

On this occasion Secretary of DEPD Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, office bearers of Special Olympics Pakistan Tehmina and others were also present.

Syed Qasim Naveed said that they were not only facilitating special persons in getting their CNICs and disability certificates, but we are also trying to implement their five per cent job quota in public and private sectors.

Syed Qasim Naveed said that amendments were also being made in laws to facilitate special persons in public and private buildings and no new public and private building could be constructed unless it had ramp and special washroom for special persons.

He assured that such one window camp for issuance of CNICs would also be held in other districts to facilitate them and a comprehensive data of special persons and children were also being collected to formulate policies for them.

