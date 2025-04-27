CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) According to a statement issued by the Department of Tourism and Culture, Gilgit-Baltistan, approximately 25,000 foreign tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan in 2024. This figure represents around 50% of all foreign tourists who visited Pakistan during the year.

Of these visitors, only 2,300 tourists were issued official permits after paying mountaineering and trekking royalty fees to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. The remaining 22,000 tourists were allowed to explore specific areas without the need for a permit or royalty fee.

International media outlets, including CNN, BBC, and the British newspaper Financial Times, have recognized Gilgit-Baltistan as one of the top travel destinations for 2025. Additionally, several new tourist routes have been opened this year for general travelers, where no permit or royalty fee will be required.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Tourism, so far 700 foreign tourists have applied to the Government of Pakistan for mountaineering and trekking visas. After obtaining the visa, tourists must approach the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to secure the necessary trekking and mountaineering permits, which the Tourism Department processes and issues within 2 to 3 days. However, currently, only two tourists have formally submitted applications for these permits.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Tour Operators Association (PATO) has filed a petition in the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan challenging the recent increase in royalty fees. The court has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits until a final verdict is announced. The Tourism Department has assured that as soon as the court delivers its decision, the issuance of permits will resume immediately.