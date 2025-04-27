- Home
- Pakistan
- CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 2025
CNN, BBC, Financial Times Declare Gilgit-Baltistan Among Top Travel Destinations For 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) According to a statement issued by the Department of Tourism and Culture, Gilgit-Baltistan, approximately 25,000 foreign tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan in 2024. This figure represents around 50% of all foreign tourists who visited Pakistan during the year.
Of these visitors, only 2,300 tourists were issued official permits after paying mountaineering and trekking royalty fees to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. The remaining 22,000 tourists were allowed to explore specific areas without the need for a permit or royalty fee.
International media outlets, including CNN, BBC, and the British newspaper Financial Times, have recognized Gilgit-Baltistan as one of the top travel destinations for 2025. Additionally, several new tourist routes have been opened this year for general travelers, where no permit or royalty fee will be required.
According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Tourism, so far 700 foreign tourists have applied to the Government of Pakistan for mountaineering and trekking visas. After obtaining the visa, tourists must approach the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to secure the necessary trekking and mountaineering permits, which the Tourism Department processes and issues within 2 to 3 days. However, currently, only two tourists have formally submitted applications for these permits.
It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Tour Operators Association (PATO) has filed a petition in the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan challenging the recent increase in royalty fees. The court has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits until a final verdict is announced. The Tourism Department has assured that as soon as the court delivers its decision, the issuance of permits will resume immediately.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President grieves over demise of Sufi Rasib2 minutes ago
-
CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 20252 minutes ago
-
DC to accelerates steps to for revenue recovery targets2 minutes ago
-
Embargo: *Not to be published, broadcast or posted before 28 April* Govt committed to protect work ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to enhance health cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to review ‘Road to Makkah’ project arrangements21 minutes ago
-
B-1 List exam conducted at police line HQ21 minutes ago
-
Dean of Diplomatic Corps, envoys felicitate, Tajikistan embassy for celebrating, ’Novruz’21 minutes ago
-
Pehalgam attack: Unmasking conspiracy against Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
CM's Complaint Cell takes action, Levies Station reopened in Loralai’s Killi Chanajan22 minutes ago
-
Nation unites in support of armed forces, Indian aggression to meet strong response: Dr. Shaista32 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam false flag operation aimed to distract world from Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts: T ..32 minutes ago