Open Menu

CNN, BBC, Financial Times Declare Gilgit-Baltistan Among Top Travel Destinations For 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM

CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 2025

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) According to a statement issued by the Department of Tourism and Culture, Gilgit-Baltistan, approximately 25,000 foreign tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan in 2024. This figure represents around 50% of all foreign tourists who visited Pakistan during the year.

Of these visitors, only 2,300 tourists were issued official permits after paying mountaineering and trekking royalty fees to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. The remaining 22,000 tourists were allowed to explore specific areas without the need for a permit or royalty fee.

International media outlets, including CNN, BBC, and the British newspaper Financial Times, have recognized Gilgit-Baltistan as one of the top travel destinations for 2025. Additionally, several new tourist routes have been opened this year for general travelers, where no permit or royalty fee will be required.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Tourism, so far 700 foreign tourists have applied to the Government of Pakistan for mountaineering and trekking visas. After obtaining the visa, tourists must approach the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to secure the necessary trekking and mountaineering permits, which the Tourism Department processes and issues within 2 to 3 days. However, currently, only two tourists have formally submitted applications for these permits.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Tour Operators Association (PATO) has filed a petition in the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan challenging the recent increase in royalty fees. The court has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits until a final verdict is announced. The Tourism Department has assured that as soon as the court delivers its decision, the issuance of permits will resume immediately.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan