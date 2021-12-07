Cns Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security Workshop (Marsew-4)

It is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan Navy is holding fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at its premier institute, Pakistan Navy War College Lahore from 8-16 December 2021

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) It is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan Navy is holding fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at its premier institute, Pakistan Navy War College Lahore from 8-16 December 2021. The continuity of MARSEW is not only reassuring, but its real success lies in the interest it has evoked across a broad spectrum of country's policy makers, executives, academicians, businessman, enterprises and media since its inaugural session in 2017. MARSEW has become a formal link with the country's diverse stakeholders in creating awareness on maritime issues, highlighting their impact on the national security and underscoring immense potentials of our Blue Economy.

MARSEW-4 assumes greater significance since it culminates with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan Navy Staff Course. Dovetailed with MARSEW-4, the Golden Jubilee Celebrations depict the cardinal role of PNWC as the cradle of middle tier naval leadership in Pakistan Navy.

It has proudly mentored generations of Officers who in execution of the staff and operational duties continued to raise the bar ever higher.

I strongly believe that the destiny of Pakistan is intimately linked to sea. A paradigm shift at global level for sustainable development of sea based resources is underway. Appropriate national investment in marine R&D, tapping of Blue Economic potential and efficient operationalization of maritime component of CPEC would be harbinger of country's economic fortunes.

I look forward to profound support from all stake holders in promoting maritime awareness and providing fresh impetus to Blue Economy in Pakistan. I commend Pakistan Navy War College for holding the event in its true essence. May Pakistan, Pakistan Navy and PN War College continue on their course to scaling newer heights of progress and prosperity.