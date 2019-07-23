CNS awards six-year imprisonment to drug peddler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Tuesday awarded six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Tuesday awarded six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling.

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had produced the challan of an accused Saeed Ahmed who was allegedly involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS judge after listening to the arguments, awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to the convict as well as imposing a fine of Rs 0.3 million and in case of his failure to pay fine, confiscation of property was ordered.