CNS Chairs 49th BOG Meeting At Bahria University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

CNS chairs 49th BOG meeting at Bahria University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman BoG, chaired the 49th Board of Governors (BoG) Meeting at Bahria University Head Office here on Friday.

The session of BoG commenced with a detailed briefing to the board on various activities undertaken at the University which included development and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure and new initiatives in academic and non-academic domains, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

He was further briefed about the austerity measures being executed by Bahria University in the current situation of inflation and crisis.

The CNS appreciated the dedicated and extensive efforts of Bahira University in not only imparting quality education to the students but also contributing towards their character and personality building through adopting modern teaching pedagogies.

Furthermore, he urged that special focus should be given in developing skills like critical thinking, solution-oriented approach, research & development, problem-solving and professional grooming among the students.

He lauded the Bahria University's endeavor in Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC)-2023 held at Karachi wherein the inceptive showcasing of Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) was also undertaken.

He also congratulated Bahria University on winning the prize in PIMEC-2023.

The BoG meeting was attended by board members including Rector BU Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq HI(M), senior Naval/ Civil officers and relevant top management of the university.

