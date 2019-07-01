UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNS Court Awards Eight Years Imprisonment To Narcotics Smuggler

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:05 PM

CNS court awards eight years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced eight years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced eight years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had produced the challan of two accused Yahya Hassan and Muhammad Nawaz who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment to Yahya Hassan along with Rs 0.3 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded three years imprisonment to Muhammad Nawaz in the same case.

Related Topics

Fine Same Million Court

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

3 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to increase ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to pract ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks on Syria Not Linked ..

2 minutes ago

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.