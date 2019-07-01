CNS court awards eight years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

(@imziishan)

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced eight years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced eight years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had produced the challan of two accused Yahya Hassan and Muhammad Nawaz who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment to Yahya Hassan along with Rs 0.3 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded three years imprisonment to Muhammad Nawaz in the same case.