CNS court awards four years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced four years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while two others were awarded one year imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of three accused Majid Khan, Amjad Ali, and Mehboob who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded four years rigorous imprisonment to Majid Khan along with Rs 0.2 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded one year imprisonment to Amjad Ali and Mehboob.