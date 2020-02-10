UrduPoint.com
CNS Court Awards Seven Years Imprisonment, Fine To Narcotics Smuggler

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court here on Monday awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of an accused Sami Ullah Khan who was involved in smuggling and selling narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The court after listening the arguments, awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to Sami Ullah along with Rs 0.2 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered.

