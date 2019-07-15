UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNS Court Awards Six Years Imprisonment To Narcotics Smuggler

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

CNS court awards six years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded 3 years imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded 3 years imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of two accused Muhammad Akhtar and Tanveer Abbas who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to Muhammad Akhtar along with Rs 0.2 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded three years imprisonment to Tanveer Abbas in the same case.

Related Topics

Fine Same Million Court

Recent Stories

President receives written letter from New Zealand ..

31 minutes ago

Elections to improve socio-economic condition of m ..

1 second ago

Wife of university teacher killed in an attempted ..

2 seconds ago

Three children, adult killed in France train-car c ..

8 seconds ago

Lessva bye-pass road washed away in terrible flood ..

4 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns MQM leader Imran Far ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.