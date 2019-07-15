CNS court awards six years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded 3 years imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court Monday sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded 3 years imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of two accused Muhammad Akhtar and Tanveer Abbas who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to Muhammad Akhtar along with Rs 0.2 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded three years imprisonment to Tanveer Abbas in the same case.