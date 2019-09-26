UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNS Court Awards Six Years Imprisonment To Narcotics Smuggler

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

CNS court awards six years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded one year imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded one year imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of three accused Yahya Khan and Nasir Saleem who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to Yahya Khan along with Rs 0.3 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded one year imprisonment to Nasir Saleem.

Related Topics

Yahya Khan Fine Nasir Million Court

Recent Stories

ATP hands Kyrgios suspended 16-week ban for poor b ..

24 seconds ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on September ..

29 seconds ago

NA body on Cabinet Secretariat approves 'Naya Paki ..

34 seconds ago

Building collapse traps workers in Sierra Leone

36 seconds ago

PM to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims: ..

38 seconds ago

ATC adjourns Moulana Azam Tariq murder case hearin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.