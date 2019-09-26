CNS court awards six years imprisonment to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded one year imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced six years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded one year imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of three accused Yahya Khan and Nasir Saleem who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to Yahya Khan along with Rs 0.3 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded one year imprisonment to Nasir Saleem.