CNS court awards ten years imprisonment, fine to narcotics smuggler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court on Tuesday sentenced ten years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of two accused Yahya Hassan and Tanveer Ahmed who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment to Yahya Hassan along with Rs 0.4 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded three year imprisonment to Tanveer Ahmed.