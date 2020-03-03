UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNS Court Awards Ten Years Imprisonment, Fine To Narcotics Smuggler

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:42 PM

CNS court awards ten years imprisonment, fine to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court on Tuesday sentenced ten years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court on Tuesday sentenced ten years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded three years imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of two accused Yahya Hassan and Tanveer Ahmed who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment to Yahya Hassan along with Rs 0.4 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded three year imprisonment to Tanveer Ahmed.

Related Topics

Fine Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole Bahrain King on death of Sheikh ..

1 minute ago

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

10 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

13 minutes ago

Masks fly off pharmacies shelves in Multan

15 seconds ago

Rs.756m being spent for electricity provision at F ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.