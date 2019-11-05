UrduPoint.com
CNS Court Gets New Judge

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday placed services of District and Sessions Judge Shakir Hussain at the disposal of Federal government for his posting as Judge, Special Court (Control of Narcotics Substances-CNS), Lahore.

According to a LHC notification issued here, the judicial officer was posted for a period of three years and he was directed to take charge of his new assignment by November 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that a narcotics case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah is also pending before the said special court and it is fixed for November 16.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had already filed interim challan in the special court against Rana Sanaullah. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

