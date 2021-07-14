Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday chaired the Command & Staff Conference and expressed confidence over the Pakistan Navy (PN)'s high state of operational preparedness to meet all challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday chaired the Command & Staff Conference and expressed confidence over the Pakistan Navy (PN)'s high state of operational preparedness to meet all challenges.

The conference reviewed the matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops, a news release said.

Besides, briefings were given to the CNS on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy.

The forum evaluated the evolving maritime security situation after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for the rightful struggle of self-determination.

The conference also discussed COVID-19 situation and expressed concern over the new spike, reiterating strict compliance to standard operating procedures in line with the government policies.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's policies and plans as well as the prevailing security environment.