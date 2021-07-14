UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNS Expresses Confidence Over PN's Operational Preparedness

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:49 PM

CNS expresses confidence over PN's operational preparedness

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday chaired the Command & Staff Conference and expressed confidence over the Pakistan Navy (PN)'s high state of operational preparedness to meet all challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday chaired the Command & Staff Conference and expressed confidence over the Pakistan Navy (PN)'s high state of operational preparedness to meet all challenges.

The conference reviewed the matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops, a news release said.

Besides, briefings were given to the CNS on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy.

The forum evaluated the evolving maritime security situation after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for the rightful struggle of self-determination.

The conference also discussed COVID-19 situation and expressed concern over the new spike, reiterating strict compliance to standard operating procedures in line with the government policies.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's policies and plans as well as the prevailing security environment.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Pakistan Navy Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Japan developing export base in Pakistan, opens la ..

36 seconds ago

Calligraphy work at bus stops in full swing

39 seconds ago

Pakistani Prime Imran Khan keen to further develop ..

41 seconds ago

Prime Minister reviews progress of Lahore Ravi Cit ..

14 minutes ago

SDGs could not be achieved without control on popu ..

14 minutes ago

MoHR along with Amna Janua call on Prime Minister ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.