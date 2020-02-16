(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Sunday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.

In a message received from the Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi extended his heartfelt condolence on the deathof prominent politician Naeemul Haq.

"May Allah exalt the ranks of the late and give patience to his family," the Naval Chief prayed.