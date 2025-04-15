CNS inaugurates newly construct block at PNS Darmaan Jah

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed block at Pakistan Navy Hospital PNS Darmaan Jah in Ormara

The newly operationalized block is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including a modern Operation Theatre (OT) complex, High Dependency Unit (HDU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Gynaecology Complex, Paediatrics Department, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

These additions mark a significant advancement in strengthening the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

“PNS Darmaan Jah is the only healthcare facility located along the coastal highway between Karachi and Pasni, serving as a lifeline for the residents of Ormara and adjoining areas by providing quality medical services’ it further said,.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the hospital administration for their dedication and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to the uplift of coastal communities.

He emphasized that the hospital will continue to provide modern and accessible healthcare facilities to the underprivileged local population.

Pakistan Navy continues to uphold its commitment to the well-being of coastal communities by expanding advanced healthcare facilities along the coastal belt of Balochistan.