CNS orders unfreezing of Hanif 's bank accounts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):The special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) on Wednesday ordered to restore the bank account of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) former Member National Assembly Muhammad Hanif Abassi which had been frozen by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in ephedrine case.

The CNS Judge, Sohail Nasir also restored the assets of the Abbasi including properties, cars and bank accounts.

The Court rejected the ANF's petition to confiscate Hanif Abbasi's assets.