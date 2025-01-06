CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite challenging security environment

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Monday emphasized that the Coastal Command has excelled in its mission by safeguarding Pakistan’s coastal areas, spanning from Sir Creek to Jiwani, despite challenging internal and external security environments
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Monday emphasized that the Coastal Command has excelled in its mission by safeguarding Pakistan’s coastal areas, spanning from Sir Creek to Jiwani, despite challenging internal and external security environments.
The CNS expressed these views while addressing here at Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade for the year 2024 at PNS QASIM, the CNS, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
In his welcome address, the Commander Coast highlighted the operational achievements of Coastal Command and presented a brief review of the activities undertaken during 2024.
He also underscored command’s accomplishments in various operational, administrative, and welfare projects over the past year.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event, organized annually by the Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy, celebrates achievements upon the successful culmination of its operational year.
During the ceremony, the Chief Guest presented efficiency awards and trophies to the best-performing units of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command.
The event was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers, civil dignitaries, and CPOs/sailors of Pakistan Navy.
