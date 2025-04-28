CNS Sentences Drug Peddler To 9 Years In Prison
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:42 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock has sentenced Arman Ullah, a native of Landi Kotal, to nine years of rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling.
According to police spokesman, the court also imposed a fine of Rs80,000, with an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.
The accused was arrested in 2024 for possession of 1.50 kilograms of hashish and a case was registered under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.
The court found the accused guilty of selling drugs after hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution counsels.
