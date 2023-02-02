CNS visits forward naval posts, inaugurates Hospital at Turbat

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday visited forward posts in coastal areas and inaugurated a 25-bed hospital at Turbat. The state of the art hospital is aimed to provide quality medical facilities to local populace along with troops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday visited forward posts in coastal areas and inaugurated a 25-bed hospital at Turbat. The state of the art hospital is aimed to provide quality medical facilities to local populace along with troops.

Upon arrival at Turbat, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The CNS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of units and deployed troops.

He interacted with the troops and expressed full satisfaction on operational preparedness and combat readiness. He appreciated the high morale of troops in ensuring impregnable defence of the country in the prevailing challenging environment.

The Naval Chief also reiterated Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country besides ensuring socio-economic uplift of coastal community as foremost initiatives.