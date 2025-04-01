CNS Visits Forward Posts In Coastal, Creeks Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited forward posts in Coastal and Creeks Areas, as well as several Pakistan Navy ships, to meet officers and sailors on duty.
During his visit, Admiral Naveed Ashraf extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the deployed personnel and commended their unwavering dedication to duty, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Tuesday.
He emphasized that safeguarding national interests remains paramount, even during festive occasions, and lauded their sacrifices in maintaining vigilance and operational readiness.
Reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s steadfast commitment to protect country’s maritime borders, the Naval Chief also highlighted its crucial role in regional stability.
He encouraged the personnel to continue their mission with the same professionalism and resolve, appreciating their vital contribution to nation’s defence.
