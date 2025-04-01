Open Menu

CNS Visits Forward Posts In Coastal, Creeks Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CNS visits forward posts in coastal, Creeks Areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited forward posts in Coastal and Creeks Areas, as well as several Pakistan Navy ships, to meet officers and sailors on duty.

During his visit, Admiral Naveed Ashraf extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the deployed personnel and commended their unwavering dedication to duty, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Tuesday.

He emphasized that safeguarding national interests remains paramount, even during festive occasions, and lauded their sacrifices in maintaining vigilance and operational readiness.

Reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s steadfast commitment to protect country’s maritime borders, the Naval Chief also highlighted its crucial role in regional stability.

He encouraged the personnel to continue their mission with the same professionalism and resolve, appreciating their vital contribution to nation’s defence.

Recent Stories

European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

11 minutes ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

2 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

3 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

3 hours ago
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

4 hours ago
 Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

4 hours ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

5 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan