CNS Visits Netherlands, Meets Top Military Leadership

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on the Military and Naval Leadership of Netherlands during an official visit to Netherlands.

The Naval Chief held combined meeting with top Military and Naval Leadership of Netherlands at Ministry of Defence, a Pakistan Navy news release on Saturday said.

Professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief underscored the importance of enhancing interactions between the armed forces of both countries through exercises and training exchange programmes.

The Deputy Chief of Defence, Vice Admiral Boudewijin Boots while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral military cooperation in diverse realms, stressed on enhancing collaborations in expanded military domains.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf also visited Royal Netherlands Navy Headquarters and called-on Commander Royal Netherlands Navy, Vice Admiral René Tas.

During the meeting matters of defence ties and mutual bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed.

The Naval Chief underscored the contribution of Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

Later on, the Naval Chief visited DAMEN Shipyard of Royal Netherlands Navy and Zeven De Provincién Class Frigate.

During his visits, CNS was given a detailed briefing on ships’ maintenance and construction activities.

The visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

