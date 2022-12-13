Co-accused appeals: IHC adjourns hearing in Noor Mukadam murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till Wednesday on appeals against the conviction of co-accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals wherein the lawyers continued their arguments.

At the outset of the hearing, accused watchman Muhammad Iftikhar's lawyer pleaded that it was his client's duty to stand at the gate. If there was an allegation of assistance then still he didn't deserve the given sentence, he said while concluding his arguments.

Accused gardener Jan Muhammad's counsel said that his client was accused of shutting the gate when the victim girl was trying to escape. The trial court had announced a ten-year jail term along with a fine to his client, he added.

The lawyer said that his client and the therapy works' owner were included in the case after 18 days of the murder.

The court adjourned further hearing till Wednesday.