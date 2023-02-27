UrduPoint.com

Co-accused In Minor Girl Rape Case Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The police on Monday arrested a co-accused involved in a minor girl rape in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Rehan Ali took the gypsy girl in his rickshaw from Losar Sharfoo area to his under construction house in Faisal Town on February 8, where the main accused namely Rashid Mehmood sexually assaulted the 11 years old girl.

He said later, both the accused went underground. Police arrested the main accused on Feb 15.

Police on Monday through human and technical intelligence traced him down and sent him behind the bars, police sources said.

Pakistan

