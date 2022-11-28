Co-curricular activities are an integral part of education: Tariq Marwat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that education is not only limited to textbooks and lectures, but co-curricular activities are also an integral part that develops students mentally, physically and morally

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that education is not only limited to textbooks and lectures, but co-curricular activities are also an integral part that develops students mentally, physically and morally.

He expressed these views while addressing the students' week ceremony at Comsats University Abbottabad campus.

Special guest Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat said that culture and lifestyle are the capital of any nation and their protection is also the responsibility of that nation.

To pay tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the main theme of this sports week was "Khudi". SSP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, former Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mehmood, teachers and students participated in large numbers.

Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Professor Dr. Muhammad Maruf Shah said that this event brought together students from different departments. He said that students' week is a platform for students to showcase their talent, and interest in Allama Iqbal's poetry of self-respect and high moral standards which has a deep and important meaning, especially for our youth, self-respect is presented as the pursuit of the highest moral standards.

He said that Comsats Abbottabad Campus always tried its best to promote its students and provide them with exposure to various opportunities to enhance their abilities and skills. Dr. Maroof Shah said that the Comsats Abbottabad campus paid special attention to extra-curricular activities and ensures that Students' Week is celebrated with enthusiasm and excitement.

Director Comsats appreciated the students and teachers and said that the purpose of celebrating this week is to provide a platform for students as well as teachers to learn and show their true potential by participating in various activities. At the end of the ceremony, Campus Director Prof. Dakar Mohammad Maruf Shah presented a commemorative shield to the Chief Guest and others.

Students' Week Fall 2022 celebrations are underway at the Comsats University Abbottabad campus where student societies have actively participated in the week-long sports and other events.