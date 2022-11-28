UrduPoint.com

Co-curricular Activities Are An Integral Part Of Education: Tariq Marwat

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Co-curricular activities are an integral part of education: Tariq Marwat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that education is not only limited to textbooks and lectures, but co-curricular activities are also an integral part that develops students mentally, physically and morally

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that education is not only limited to textbooks and lectures, but co-curricular activities are also an integral part that develops students mentally, physically and morally.

He expressed these views while addressing the students' week ceremony at Comsats University Abbottabad campus.

Special guest Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat said that culture and lifestyle are the capital of any nation and their protection is also the responsibility of that nation.

To pay tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the main theme of this sports week was "Khudi". SSP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, former Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mehmood, teachers and students participated in large numbers.

Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Professor Dr. Muhammad Maruf Shah said that this event brought together students from different departments. He said that students' week is a platform for students to showcase their talent, and interest in Allama Iqbal's poetry of self-respect and high moral standards which has a deep and important meaning, especially for our youth, self-respect is presented as the pursuit of the highest moral standards.

He said that Comsats Abbottabad Campus always tried its best to promote its students and provide them with exposure to various opportunities to enhance their abilities and skills. Dr. Maroof Shah said that the Comsats Abbottabad campus paid special attention to extra-curricular activities and ensures that Students' Week is celebrated with enthusiasm and excitement.

Director Comsats appreciated the students and teachers and said that the purpose of celebrating this week is to provide a platform for students as well as teachers to learn and show their true potential by participating in various activities. At the end of the ceremony, Campus Director Prof. Dakar Mohammad Maruf Shah presented a commemorative shield to the Chief Guest and others.

Students' Week Fall 2022 celebrations are underway at the Comsats University Abbottabad campus where student societies have actively participated in the week-long sports and other events. The event was also attended by Muhammad Ishtaq SSP Investigation, Ex-Director General Sports Tariq Mehmood.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Abbottabad Student Dakar Moral Event From Best

Recent Stories

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

7 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces team for Over-50 Cricket World ..

Pakistan announces team for Over-50 Cricket World Cup

3 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan S&T cooperation center inaugurated ..

China-Pakistan S&T cooperation center inaugurated in Beijing

3 minutes ago
 Saeed Ghani reviews arrangements for PPP's foundat ..

Saeed Ghani reviews arrangements for PPP's foundation day gathering at Nishtar P ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced effo ..

Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced efforts to end endless violations ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.