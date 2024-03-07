Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretary SED

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Secretary school education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr Obaidullah Khokhar said that co-curricular activities promote creativity leading developing of a competitive spirit in children.

While addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Government Alamdar Hussain College on Thursday, he stated that children have to be inclined towards good books for developing communication skills.

Prizes and certificates were distributed among the position-holder students of the colleges under the auspices of the Higher Education Department (HED) of South Punjab for an English essay competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Tariq Mehmood said that students of 216 colleges of South Punjab participated in the English essay writing competition wherein 1800 male and female students participated. In the first phase, he said the competitions were held at the college and then at the district level.

The students who got positions from the district were divided and then competed at the South Punjab level, he informed.

He said separate competitions were conducted at the intermediate and graduation levels.

A student of Government Associate College, Lodhran, Ansa Majeed won the first position in the English essay writing competition in South Punjab, student of Government Graduate College for Women, Alipur, Saba Khaliq stood second, and Misbah Khan, from Government Graduate College for Women, Chishtian, clinched third position.

At graduate level competitions, Alishba Arif, from Government Associate College for Women Ahmedpur Sharqia, secured first position, Hamza Zafar, from Government Post Graduate College Civil Line, Multan, won the second position, and Ayesha Ghani, a student of Government Graduate College for Women, Rajanpur, won the third position.

Secretary SED distributed prizes and certificates among the winners. Additional Secretary Higher Education Department South Punjab Tariq Mehmood, Additional Secretary Admin Atailul Haq, DPI Colleges South Punjab Dr Farid Sharif also addressed the prize distribution ceremony.