Co-curricular activities promote spirit of hard work to move forward: Deputy Commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that participation in co-curricular activities is very important to improve the skills of male and female students. He said: "sports inculcates discipline and promotes the spirit of hard work to move forward".

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of Sports Gala at Sialkot Public school and College on Sunday.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Principal Atiya Rizvi, Members of the board of Governors and teachers were also present on this occasion.

Various sports competitions were held between the sports gala, the chief guest awarded prizes to the best performers and also appreciated the principal and his team for organising such a mega event.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that Sialkot Public School had a prominent position in curricular activities, all resources would be used to provide better educational facilities to students.