Co-curricular Activities Schedule At Unique Schools

Published May 09, 2022

Co-curricular activities schedule at Unique schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram Monday announced co-curriculum activities' schedule for the academic year 2022-23.

The co-curricular activities including speech contests, Quran and Na'at recitation contests, poetry, article writing, art & craft, national songs and quiz contests, etc., would continue from May 15, 2022 to Feb 15, 2023.

Speaking at the conclusion of a seminar, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions Literary Society here, Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram said that the co-curricular activities were organised at the Unique institutions to polish and groom creative and artistic abilities of students and promote constructive environment of competition among them.

He said more and more such co-curricular programmes were organised at the Unique Group for ensuring participation of all students in these activities.

He said during the last 36 years, the Unique Group had not only established its name on the academic side by securing top positions in the board exams but also secured highest awards in the co-curricular and extracurricular activities and contests.

Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry said all co-curricular contests would be held at class level on the first stage, the winners would participate in the campus level contests, and successful students would go for the third and final contests amongst all campuses. The winners of final contests would be awarded shields, commendation certificates and cash prizes.

The seminar was also attended by Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali Khan and Manager Media Communications, Admin & sports Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students.

